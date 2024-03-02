Negros Oriental Advocates for Stronger Protection of Battered Women During National Women's Month

The Provincial Commission on Women (PCW) in Negros Oriental has initiated a significant call for intensified efforts to safeguard battered women, coinciding with the commencement of National Women's Month on March 1. This initiative responds to a worrying trend observed by PCW Vice Chair Phoebe Tan, who notes a growing number of domestic violence cases in the province that seldom lead to formal complaints. The campaign seeks to involve men more actively in combating women's abuse, aiming for a more inclusive and gender-equal society.

Despite the increase in domestic violence incidents, a concerning gap in legal action exists, with not a single case of wife battery officially filed against a man in Negros Oriental. This lack of formal complaints is a significant barrier to protecting women and highlights the societal normalization of women battering as merely a part of relationships. Tan advocates for a dual approach of "punishment" and "rehabilitation" for perpetrators, emphasizing the need for men to undergo counseling and be closely monitored in cases involving complaints from women.

Promoting Gender Equality and Inclusivity

The month-long celebration of National Women's Month in Negros Oriental is not only about addressing domestic violence but also promoting gender equality and inclusivity. Activities planned throughout March encourage participation from men and members of the LGBTQ community, reinforcing the message that the fight against abuse is a shared responsibility. This approach aims to foster a more inclusive society where everyone plays a part in ensuring safety and equality.

Highlighting the celebration, 49-year-old Jerlyn Cabugnason shared her inspiring story of overcoming the challenges of disability after an accident left her unable to walk. Despite hitting her lowest point, Cabugnason's resilience and determination to help other persons with disabilities (PWDs) showcase the power of perseverance. Her engagement in cross-stitch embroidery, supported by family, friends, and social media, has enabled her to earn a living, illustrating the potential for empowerment and independence for women with disabilities.

This campaign by the Provincial Commission on Women in Negros Oriental sets a powerful example of how communities can come together to address domestic violence and promote gender equality. By involving all sectors of society, including men and the LGBTQ community, in the conversation, the initiative aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all. The stories of women like Jerlyn Cabugnason further illuminate the path toward empowerment, showcasing the strength and resilience of women in the face of adversity.