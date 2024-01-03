en English
Agriculture

Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Negros Occidental Governor Calls for Continued Progress Amidst Challenges

On January 2, 2024, Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson urged elected officials in the province to push beyond their 2023 accomplishments and continue to provide top-notch service to the Negrenses. The call follows a year of both commendable successes and formidable challenges for the province.

Recognition Amidst Challenges

Negros Occidental, despite facing setbacks in its hog industry due to debilitating swine diseases such as African swine fever and hog cholera, has managed to achieve national recognition for its local initiatives. The struggles underscore the resilience of the province and its people, affirming that obstacles are not roadblocks but stepping stones to progress.

Gawad Parangal and Seal of Good Local Governance

Adding to the province’s accolades, Governor Lacson, who also chairs the Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) in Western Visayas, was conferred with the prestigious Gawad Parangal award by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). This honor recognizes his valuable contributions to society and tireless efforts towards terminating local armed conflicts.

Moreover, on December 14, 2023, Negros Occidental was bestowed with the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) by the Department of the Interior and Local Government. This esteemed recognition comes with an SGLG marker and an incentive fund of P4 million, further propelling the province’s drive for enhanced governance and public service.

Continued Vigilance and Progress

In his statement, Governor Lacson expressed deep gratitude for the blessings received and the ability to surmount challenges with divine assistance. He extended his wishes for blessings, joy, and prosperity to all residents in the forthcoming year, signaling a continued commitment to the welfare of the Negrenses. With an eye on the future, the governor’s call to action serves as a beacon, illuminating the path towards further progress and prosperity for Negros Occidental.

Agriculture Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

