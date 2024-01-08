Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February

In a recent announcement, Ian Lee Ananoria, the Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) Supervisor for Negros Occidental, confirmed the recommencement of voter registration in the province, in anticipation of the 2025 midterm elections. Beginning in February and extending to September, the registration period marks the commencement of electoral preparations.

Registration and Filing Timeline

The timeline provides ample time for potential voters to register. Concurrently, it allows for the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy for those intending to run in the elections, set to take place in September. The distinct phases of registration and filing ensure a smooth and organized run-up to the crucial midterm elections.

Efforts to Facilitate Voter Registration

In an effort to facilitate the process for the public, Ananoria mentioned that, besides traditional venues like shopping malls, a list of alternative venues for voter registration will be announced. This move aims to decentralize the registration process, thereby making it more accessible to the potential registrants dispersed across the province.

Importance of Early Registration

Ananoria underscored the importance of early registration, urging potential registrants to complete the process at the earliest to avoid the inconvenience of long queues towards the end of the registration period. With an efficient and early registration process, the province aims to maximize voter turnout for the elections.

Negros Occidental holds a significant position in electoral terms, being one of the provinces with a large number of registered voters. The province boasts a strong voting base of 2,014,726 individuals, forming a substantial fraction of the national electorate.