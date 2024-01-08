en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February

In a recent announcement, Ian Lee Ananoria, the Provincial Commission on Elections (Comelec) Supervisor for Negros Occidental, confirmed the recommencement of voter registration in the province, in anticipation of the 2025 midterm elections. Beginning in February and extending to September, the registration period marks the commencement of electoral preparations.

Registration and Filing Timeline

The timeline provides ample time for potential voters to register. Concurrently, it allows for the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy for those intending to run in the elections, set to take place in September. The distinct phases of registration and filing ensure a smooth and organized run-up to the crucial midterm elections.

Efforts to Facilitate Voter Registration

In an effort to facilitate the process for the public, Ananoria mentioned that, besides traditional venues like shopping malls, a list of alternative venues for voter registration will be announced. This move aims to decentralize the registration process, thereby making it more accessible to the potential registrants dispersed across the province.

Importance of Early Registration

Ananoria underscored the importance of early registration, urging potential registrants to complete the process at the earliest to avoid the inconvenience of long queues towards the end of the registration period. With an efficient and early registration process, the province aims to maximize voter turnout for the elections.

Negros Occidental holds a significant position in electoral terms, being one of the provinces with a large number of registered voters. The province boasts a strong voting base of 2,014,726 individuals, forming a substantial fraction of the national electorate.

0
Elections Philippines Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
5 mins ago
Bangladesh's General Elections: PM Hasina Poised for Another Term Amid Controversies
In an event marked by low voter turnout and an opposition boycott, Bangladesh held its general elections on January 7, 2024. Incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the Awami League Party, is set to secure her fifth term in office. The election, however, has been marred by allegations of electoral fraud, sporadic violence, and
Bangladesh's General Elections: PM Hasina Poised for Another Term Amid Controversies
Sheikh Hasina Secures Fourth Consecutive Term Amid Controversial Bangladesh Election
1 hour ago
Sheikh Hasina Secures Fourth Consecutive Term Amid Controversial Bangladesh Election
NPP's George Asante Calls for Respectful Campaigning Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
1 hour ago
NPP's George Asante Calls for Respectful Campaigning Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
Congress Launches Samvad Yatra Campaign in UP to Promote Nehru-Gandhi Ideology
8 mins ago
Congress Launches Samvad Yatra Campaign in UP to Promote Nehru-Gandhi Ideology
Bangladesh General Elections See Low Turnout as Sheikh Hasina Set for Fourth Term Amid Boycott and Violence
34 mins ago
Bangladesh General Elections See Low Turnout as Sheikh Hasina Set for Fourth Term Amid Boycott and Violence
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
59 mins ago
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
1 min
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
2 mins
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
3 mins
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
3 mins
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
3 mins
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
3 mins
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
3 mins
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
4 mins
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
Udala Assembly Elections: A New Dawn for Women's Representation?
4 mins
Udala Assembly Elections: A New Dawn for Women's Representation?
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation
9 hours
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation
Sri Lankan President Commits to Boosting Business and Education in Northern Province
9 hours
Sri Lankan President Commits to Boosting Business and Education in Northern Province
Awami League's Strategy Boosts Voter Turnout in Bangladesh's Parliamentary Elections
10 hours
Awami League's Strategy Boosts Voter Turnout in Bangladesh's Parliamentary Elections
Awami League's Shahjahan Omar Clinches Jhalkathi-1 Seat in a Sweeping Victory
10 hours
Awami League's Shahjahan Omar Clinches Jhalkathi-1 Seat in a Sweeping Victory
Phulpur's Traffic Woes: Unregistered Vehicles and Inadequate Traffic Management Exacerbate Congestion
10 hours
Phulpur's Traffic Woes: Unregistered Vehicles and Inadequate Traffic Management Exacerbate Congestion
Boycott Shakes Bangladesh Elections: Democracy Under Scrutiny
10 hours
Boycott Shakes Bangladesh Elections: Democracy Under Scrutiny

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app