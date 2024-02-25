Negros Leaders Unite Against Charter Change on Edsa People Power Anniversary

On a day steeped in historical significance, the streets of Bacolod City became a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy as nearly 700 individuals, led by prominent figures such as San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, Rev. Virgilio Amihan Jr., IFI Bishop of the Diocese of Negros Occidental, and former Negros Occidental governor Rafael Coscolluela, gathered to voice their firm opposition to the proposed Charter Change by the current administration. This protest, organized by the People's Coalition for Democracy Negros (PCDN) on the 38th anniversary of the Edsa People Power, was not just a remembrance of the past but a stand against what they perceive as a threat to the democratic foundations of the Philippines.

The Resurgence of People Power

The mobilization in Bacolod City mirrors a wider sentiment felt across the nation. Various youth and progressive groups, from the bustling streets of Metro Manila to the historic avenues of Cebu City, have raised their voices against the proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution. Participants in a 'Edsa Freedom Ride' in Makati City, as documented in reports, adorned their bicycles with yellow ribbons and flags, a vivid symbol of resistance and a call to 'Cancel Cha-cha'. This collective action underscores a deep-seated anxiety among Filipinos about the potential erosion of democratic principles and the specter of authoritarianism.

Danger in Disguise?

At the heart of the opposition's concern is the belief that the Charter Change initiative, particularly the extension of term limits and allowing 100% foreign ownership of land and services, could destabilize the country's economic landscape and undermine national sovereignty. Critics, including those from the Straits Times coverage, argue that such amendments not only risk extending the tenure of the current administration beyond its constitutional mandate but also expose vital sectors of the economy to exploitation. Bishop Alminaza's call for peacebuilding over Charter Change reflects a broader apprehension about losing control over the nation's future to foreign interests.

A United Front for Democracy

The protest in Bacolod City, while a symbol of resistance, also serves as a rallying cry for education, advocacy, and collective action. The unity displayed by the diverse groups that formed the PCDN illustrates the power of solidarity in the face of challenges to democracy. Amidst reports of police harassment, the determination of these activists to make their voices heard underscores the resilience of the Filipino spirit. As the nation commemorates the Edsa People Power anniversary, the message from Negros is clear: the fight for democracy is ongoing, and the people's power remains a formidable force against threats to their freedoms and rights.

As the Philippines stands at a crossroads, the events in Bacolod City and across the nation are a reminder of the importance of vigilance and active participation in the democratic process. The legacy of the Edsa People Power revolution lives on, not just as a memory, but as a beacon guiding the nation towards a future where democracy, sovereignty, and the welfare of its citizens are preserved and protected.