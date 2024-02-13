North East Development Commission Warns Taraba Recipients Against Starter Pack Sales

In a bid to foster self-reliance and job creation, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) issued a stern warning to 572 beneficiaries in Taraba State. The warning: do not sell the starter packs given to you as part of the Environmental Protection Support Program.

Monitoring Compliance and Offering Support

To ensure compliance with this instruction, the Commission has a dedicated monitoring team in place. This team will closely track the progress of the beneficiaries and promptly address any instances of non-compliance. Additionally, each beneficiary will receive a stipend of N30,000 as support from the federal government.

The Taraba State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Aisha Barde, urged the beneficiaries to view their selection as an opportunity to contribute to the development of their state. The six select categories of the program are designed to empower the beneficiaries and help them make a meaningful impact in their respective communities.

As the NEDC continues to invest in the future of Taraba State, the responsibility now lies with the 572 beneficiaries to make the most of this opportunity and uphold the trust placed in them. By adhering to the Commission's guidelines and working diligently, these individuals have the potential to not only improve their own lives but also contribute to the overall growth and development of their state.

