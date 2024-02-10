NECO Postpones 2024 Staff Promotion Exam Over Security, Economic Concerns

In an unexpected turn of events, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has indefinitely postponed its 2024 staff promotion examination. Scheduled for February 14 and 15 in Minna, Niger State, the decision to halt the exercise comes following a directive from the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies.

Advertisment

The announcement, made on Saturday in Abuja by Azeez Sani, Acting Director of the Directorate of Information and Digital Communication, has left approximately 1,500 NECO staff members in anticipation. The directive, as revealed in a letter dated February 9, 2024, and signed by the Committee's Chairman, Hon. Oboku Oforji, cites concerns over the current security and economic situation in the country.

The Committee's intervention comes amidst backlashes and public outcry, with eligible NECO staff expressing concerns over insecurity. The lawmakers had earlier criticized NECO's decision to convene about 1,500 staff in Minna for the exercise, suggesting that the promotion exam should be conducted at its zonal offices instead.

A Meeting of Minds

In light of the postponement, the Committee has scheduled a meeting with the NECO Registrar/CE, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, for Monday, 19th February 2024. This meeting is expected to shed light on the path forward and address the concerns raised by the Committee and the staff.

While the postponement may bring temporary disappointment to those due for promotion, it underscores the Committee's commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of NECO staff. As the situation unfolds, all eyes are on the upcoming meeting, hoping for a resolution that balances the need for progress with the imperative of security.