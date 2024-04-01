NEC Reviews State Police Proposals, Governors Advance Forest Guards Deployment

Amidst a national security crisis, the National Economic Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, is set to reconvene to deliberate on the establishment of state police, a move supported by an increasing number of state governors. This development follows the Federal and state governments' earlier resolution to consider setting up state police and deploying forest guards to bolster security across the nation.

State Police: A Constitutional Amendment in Sight

During the NEC's 140th meeting, reports from 16 state governors were received, showcasing broad support for the establishment of state police. This initiative requires constitutional amendments to facilitate smooth implementation, highlighting a significant shift in Nigeria's approach to tackling its security challenges. The push for state police gained momentum with a bill passing its second reading in the House of Representatives, signaling a potential landmark change in Nigeria's security infrastructure.

Forest Guards: Strengthening Local Security

Parallel to the state police initiative, the deployment of forest guards has been identified as a vital strategy to protect rural communities and agricultural interests from banditry and other security threats. Several states have commenced plans to recruit and arm forest guards, with Ogun State announcing plans to recruit at least 500 individuals for this purpose. This move, endorsed by President Bola Tinubu and state governors, aims to enhance the capacity of existing forest guards and ensure the safety of Nigeria's agricultural and forest reserves.

Implications and Future Outlook

The establishment of state police and the strategic deployment of forest guards represent a pivotal moment in Nigeria's approach to addressing its multifaceted security challenges. By decentralizing security efforts and empowering local authorities, Nigeria hopes to create a more responsive and efficient security apparatus capable of addressing the unique challenges faced by different regions. As the NEC convenes and states submit their reports, the nation watches closely, hopeful for a robust solution that will ensure the safety and prosperity of its citizens.