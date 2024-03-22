NEC Greenlights $617M i-DICE Initiative: A Leap Towards Digital Job Creation in Nigeria

At a pivotal virtual gathering, the National Economic Council (NEC) under Vice President Kashim Shettima's chairmanship, made a landmark endorsement of the $617.7 million Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme. This initiative is poised to revolutionize job creation in Nigeria's technology sector, aiming to train over 1.2 million youths in ICT skills and generate millions of direct and indirect employment opportunities across the nation.

Unlocking Potential Through Digital Empowerment

The i-DICE programme stands as a testament to the Nigerian government's commitment to harnessing the demographic dividend of its youthful population. Spearheaded by the Executive Director in charge of SMEs at the Bank of Industry, Mr Shekarau Omar, the programme outlines a comprehensive strategy for skill acquisition in the digital realm. Funded by an impressive coalition of global and local financial powerhouses, including the African Development Bank (AfDB), the French Development Agency (AFD), and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), i-DICE is designed to deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's promise of creating a prosperous future for Nigerian youths.

National Impact and Vision

The ambitious scope of i-DICE is set to extend across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a goal to train at least 25,000 youths in each state. The anticipated direct job creation per state is projected at 100,000, with the ripple effect expected to generate approximately 5.5 million indirect jobs nationwide. This initiative not only aims to equip Nigerian youths with globally competitive ICT skills but also to stimulate a vibrant, innovation-driven economy.

Financial Framework and Sustainability

The financing model for i-DICE reflects a strategic partnership between governmental and international agencies, with a significant contribution from private investors. The breakdown of funding sources showcases a diversified investment approach, ensuring the programme's long-term sustainability. With the Bank of Industry acting on behalf of the Federal Government and managing a substantial part of the funds, i-DICE is positioned for success. The programme's comprehensive funding strategy, coupled with its focus on high-impact training and job creation, signifies a major stride towards economic transformation and social upliftment in Nigeria.

As i-DICE rolls out, its implications on the economic landscape of Nigeria are profound. By fostering a digitally skilled workforce and generating millions of jobs, the programme is set to catalyze a new era of technological innovation and economic prosperity. The collective vision and commitment of the Nigerian government, alongside its international partners, herald a promising future for the nation's youth, steering Nigeria towards becoming a key player in the global digital economy.