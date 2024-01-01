NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia’s Upcoming Elections

In a pivotal move towards enhancing democratic processes, Cambodia’s National Election Committee (NEC) has validated the voter list for the upcoming 2023 elections. The approved list, which represents nearly 90% of the Cambodian population aged 18 and over, comprises over nine million registered voters. The validation process, which also included the commissioning of more than 24,000 polling stations, was carried out meticulously during a meeting led by NEC Chairman, Prach Chan, on December 26.

NEC’s Demarcation of Responsibility

The NEC, in its commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the electoral process, has also endorsed draft guidelines for the verification and preparation of voter data for the 7th National Assembly election. Furthermore, the committee has approved guidelines for voter training and education for the 5th Senate Election in 2024. The responsibility of inspecting, verifying, and preparing data for the participants of the 7th National Assembly election has been delegated to a specialized department within the NEC.

Efforts Towards Voter Education

In an innovative move to educate voters, the NEC reviewed and approved an educational cartoon video spot titled ‘The Election of the Fifth Term of the Senate in 2024’. This marks the committee’s first meeting since the new mandate began on December 14, 2023. NEC member Som Sorida affirmed that the list underwent an official review and is prepared to be used in the forthcoming elections.

Initial Voter List and Further Developments

The official 2023 voter list was initially posted on November 24, which included the process of filing and resolving complaints related to the initial voter list at local commune halls across the country. In a recent development, the NEC conducted a draw on December 28 to determine the order of political party names on the ballots for the upcoming 5th Senate election.