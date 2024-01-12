en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Nebraska’s Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:48 pm EST
Nebraska’s Winter and Political Storms: Rep. Don Bacon Amidst Turmoil

In the heart of America’s Midwest, a significant winter storm is brewing. Cities including Omaha and Lincoln are under a winter storm warning, with meteorologists predicting heavy snowfall that could exceed 10 inches in some areas. The storm, anticipated to intensify through Saturday, is expected to create dangerous road conditions. To compound matters, the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is set to be dominated by a wave of bitter cold sweeping across the region.

Political Storm Amidst the Snowfall

However, the physical storm is not the only upheaval Nebraska is currently experiencing. In the virtual world of social media, a different kind of storm is brewing. Nebraska Representative Don Bacon has found himself at the center of a social media altercation with a veteran-owned coffee company, Bearded Vet, which fervently supports Donald Trump’s bid for the 2024 General Election. The veteran representative has come under fire, labeled a ‘RINO’ (Republican in name only). This criticism escalated particularly after his vote against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan for the Speaker of the House position.

Standing Firm Amidst the Blizzard

Despite the biting cold of the winter storm and the onslaught of online criticism, Rep. Bacon remains resolute. He has denounced the name-calling and cyberbullying from certain factions of his own party, defending his actions and decisions. The term ‘RINO,’ he believes, is often used to dismiss disagreements and undermine unity within the party. But the harassment has extended beyond the representative himself, with his family also becoming targets of online abuse.

Looking Ahead: A Re-election Campaign

Yet, the storm, both meteorological and political, has not deterred Rep. Bacon. He is set on running for re-election to represent Nebraska’s second congressional district. He anticipates a potential rematch with State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, whom he narrowly defeated in the 2022 midterms. There are also whispers of a possible primary challenge within the Republican party, adding yet another layer of uncertainty to the already tumultuous political landscape of Nebraska.

0
Politics United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Tensions are escalating in Sri Lanka’s political landscape over comments made by Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe. The discord surfaced during a parliament session, with Minister Bandula Gunawardena expressing disquiet over Weerasinghe’s assertion that future and incumbent governments are bound to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended program. Gunawardena dubbed the comment as ‘grave’, highlighting
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
14 mins ago
Texas Governor Takes Over Border Park Amid Migrant Crisis
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
16 mins ago
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
7 mins ago
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry
9 mins ago
Stephen Bradshaw Admits to Signing False Witness Statement at Post Office-Horizon Inquiry
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
10 mins ago
House Republicans Challenge Bipartisan Spending Deal: Impact on 2024 Elections and Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
2 mins
Mounting Tensions in Sri Lanka Over Central Bank Governor's IMF Remarks
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
5 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
5 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
6 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
7 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
7 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
7 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
7 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
10 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app