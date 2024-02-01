Nebraska's Battle Over Child Food Aid: A Legislative Push to Accept $18 Million Federal Funds

In a crucial move for Nebraska's food-insecure families, a legislative push is underway to compel the state's acceptance of $18 million in federal funds. The funds are earmarked for providing food aid to children when schools are not in session, an essential lifeline for many families. The move comes as a calculated response to a decision made by Governor Jim Pillen in December, who rejected the funds, citing his opposition to welfare. Now, Omaha Senator Jen Day, a Democrat, has introduced a bill to the Health and Human Services Committee, aiming to overturn the governor's decision.

The Summer EBT Program

The Summer EBT program, which was made permanent in 2022 following its inception during the COVID-19 pandemic, offers pre-loaded EBT cards to families with children who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. Throughout the summer, these families would receive $40 per child each month to purchase groceries. Nebraska is one of several states, all with Republican governors, that have opted out of the program, including its neighboring state, Iowa.

Support for the Bill

Despite the January 1 participation deadline, there is a possibility for exceptions, akin to other federal programs. Senator Day's bill has gained traction, with support coming from Republican Senator Ray Aguilar, increasing the likelihood of the bill being debated. The bill's introduction appears timely, as recent statistics indicate a surge in food insecurity in Nebraska, with 13.5% of households grappling with food insecurity in 2023, a figure that is above the national average. As an indication of the public sentiment, 17 individuals testified in support of Day's bill, with 153 letters backing it.

Controversy over Alternatives

Amidst the debate, Governor Pillen has pointed to the Summer Food Service Program as an alternative, arguing that it also addresses child food insecurity. However, critics argue that its reach is limited, particularly in rural areas. The upcoming hearing for the bill, LB 952, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 1, is therefore set to be a crucial juncture for Nebraska's food-insecure families.