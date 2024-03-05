Nebraska's LB1037 Shields Veterans from Predatory Fee Collections, Garnering Widespread Support

In January, Nebraska's Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) convened as the Nebraska Veterans Council to deliberate on legislative proposals impacting service members and veterans. Among the discussed was LB1037, aimed at curbing unethical fee collections from veterans for benefits assistance.

LB1037 emerged as a legislative effort to protect veterans from the predatory actions of out-of-state, for-profit entities. These companies have been convincing veterans to enter into costly service contracts, only to pursue aggressive collections later. Nebraska's Veterans Council, representing several VSOs, has endorsed the bill, recognizing the need to shield veterans from such exploitative practices.

Advocacy for Veterans' Rights

Nebraska offers a robust network of County Veteran Service Officers, State Service Officers, and National Department Service Officers, all providing cost-free assistance to veterans seeking benefits. This contrasts sharply with the for-profit companies that have been targeting Nebraska veterans. The bill's unanimous support from the Council underscores a collective commitment to advocate for veterans' welfare over corporate profits.

The Nebraska Veterans Council, encompassing representatives from various veteran organizations, has rallied in support of LB1037. This solidarity illustrates a broader community effort to defend the rights and benefits of those who have served. As the bill progresses, it stands as a testament to Nebraska's resolve to say, "I've got your back," to its veterans, ensuring they are not left vulnerable to financial exploitation.

This legislative initiative, backed by the collective voice of Nebraska's veteran community, reaffirms the state's dedication to honoring and protecting its veterans.