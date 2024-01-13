Nebraska Supreme Court Favors Janet Palmtag in Libel Suit Against State GOP

Janet Palmtag, a Nebraska City real estate agent and former state legislative candidate, has claimed a legal victory against the Nebraska Republican Party in a libel case. The Nebraska Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s summary judgment in favor of the state GOP and has ordered a jury trial.

Background

Palmtag contested against State Sen. Julie Slama for the District 1 legislative seat in 2020, a race characterized by fierce competition and negative campaigning. Despite both candidates being Republicans, Palmtag lacked the party support that Slama, appointed by then-Governor Pete Ricketts, enjoyed. Following the heated campaign, Palmtag switched her political allegiance.

The Libel Lawsuit

In her lawsuit, Palmtag alleges that she was defamed by two campaign mailers sent by the state GOP. These mailers falsely accused her of being disciplined by the Iowa Real Estate Commission, violating the law, and losing her Iowa real estate license. The Supreme Court ruled these statements were false; Palmtag neither broke the law nor lost her license. The false allegations stemmed from a settlement agreement with Iowa regulators that her company, JJ Palmtag Inc., had signed due to a minor oversight without admitting guilt or wrongdoing.

Implications of the Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court’s decision to send the case to trial rests on the possibility of a jury finding that the GOP acted with ‘actual malice,’ a term used in libel cases to denote knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth. Palmtag seeks damages for emotional distress, damage to her reputation, and financial losses estimated at $100,000 per year of income from her real estate business, alleging her personal listings declined post the campaign. The state GOP has yet to comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a significant development in political campaign conduct, potentially impacting the focus on issues and attacks in political campaigns. The outcome may set a precedent for public figures seeking to challenge defamatory allegations, thereby altering the narrative of political discourse.