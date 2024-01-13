en English
Politics

Nebraska Senators Defy Weather to Introduce New Legislation

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Nebraska’s state senators defied the elements on Friday, convening amidst adverse weather conditions to introduce an array of new bills. Despite the inclement weather, more than half of the senators assembled to briefly introduce approximately 20 new bills. However, the adverse conditions have exacerbated the already delayed rules debate, which commenced on Thursday and has fallen behind schedule due to a postponed decision by the Rules Committee. As a result, Speaker John Arch may have to extend the debate period beyond the planned January 19 deadline.

Prominent Bills Introduced

Noteworthy among the new bills is LB 1178, introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart. This bill proposes a $300,000 grant program for nursing homes and assisted living facilities that offer childcare services. The aim is to foster intergenerational care and provide support for facilities that extend their services to encompass childcare.

Sen. Danielle Conrad criticized Attorney General Mike Hilgers for overstepping his authority to issue legal opinions. In response, she introduced LB 1191 and LB 1192 to address this issue, with two more bills in the pipeline. Conrad’s bills aim to regulate the authority of the Attorney General and prevent future misuse.

Support for Low-Income Workers

Sen. Eliot Bostar introduced LB 1182, with the goal of increasing a refundable tax credit for low-income workers to 20% of the federal earned income tax credit. This move is designed to provide financial relief and support to Nebraska’s low-income workforce.

Changes to Welfare Programs

Conrad also introduced LB 1194, which would enable the Legislature to review and approve changes to the state’s Medicaid and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families programs. This bill seeks to ensure that changes to these crucial welfare programs are subject to legislative scrutiny and approval, adding an extra layer of checks and balances to protect Nebraska’s most vulnerable citizens.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

