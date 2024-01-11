en English
Law

Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:04 pm EST
Nebraska Senator Challenges Controversial Scholarship Tax Break Law

Senator Linehan Challenges Scholarship Tax Break Repeal

Nebraska’s Senator Lou Ann Linehan is taking a stand against a controversial new law known as the Opportunity Scholarships Act. The Act, rather than offering direct vouchers, provides tax breaks to donors who contribute to private school tuition scholarships. However, the law has sparked contention, leading to a petition that seeks its repeal. This petition has amassed more signatures than needed to place the issue on the November 2024 ballot. Linehan, however, argues that the ballot initiative is unconstitutional due to the state constitution’s allocation of taxation power to the legislature.

Request for Ballot Initiative Removal

Linehan has taken her opposition to the Act a step further, requesting that the Nebraska Secretary of State remove the initiative from the upcoming ballot. This move is in line with a trend among Republican-controlled state legislatures to push through legislation, even in the face of public disagreement or opposition from other branches of government. Instances of this trend can be seen in Ohio, where a failed attempt was made to make passing constitutional amendments more difficult, and in Wisconsin and Missouri, where legislatures are endeavoring to limit the impact of voter referendums.

Democracy and the Unicameral System at Stake?

Detractors argue that blocking a public vote on such issues is undemocratic and undermines the unicameral system in Nebraska, which is designed to keep elected officials in check through public participation. On the other hand, supporters of Linehan’s move argue that the ballot initiative is infringing on the legislative body’s exclusive right to alter revenue laws. The act’s supporters and opponents are gearing up for potential legal action, each accusing the other of imposing their will on Nebraska voters. As the debate heats up, the fate of the Opportunity Scholarships Act hangs in the balance.

Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

