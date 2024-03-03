Nebraska Property Tax Bills Threaten Lincoln Schools' Funding, Official Warns

Two legislative proposals in Nebraska could drastically reduce property tax revenue for Lincoln Public Schools (LPS), potentially causing significant financial strain, according to a top official. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan's bill, LB1316, aims to replace the current soft cap on property tax growth with a stringent limit, while Sen. Brad von Gillern's LB1241 seeks to freeze property tax levies at their current levels, regardless of valuation increases. Both measures, critics argue, could hinder the district's ability to fund essential educational services.

Advertisment

Legislative Proposals Under Scrutiny

The proposed legislation emerges amid ongoing debates over property tax levels and education funding in Nebraska. LB1316 introduces a hard cap on property tax increases, a move away from the flexible model endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen's education finance plan. This plan currently permits school districts to exceed a 3% growth cap with board approval, a provision exercised by over 180 districts last year. Conversely, LB1241 targets property tax levies directly, compelling local governments to lower their rates in line with valuation hikes, effectively freezing revenue at previous year levels.

Impact on Lincoln Public Schools

Advertisment

Liz Standish, LPS's associate superintendent for business affairs, voiced strong opposition to both bills, highlighting their potential to drastically reduce the district's revenue. With anticipated drops in state equalization aid and the delayed availability of special education reimbursements, LPS could face a loss of $14 million if LB1316 passes and double that amount with LB1241. Such financial shortfalls would challenge the district's priority to maintain a competitive workforce amidst a national teacher shortage, possibly leading to larger class sizes and reduced program offerings.

Community and Economic Concerns

Local education board members have expressed their apprehensions, emphasizing the broad ramifications of the proposed tax caps. The inability to adequately invest in education, they argue, would not only compromise student learning but also harm communities and the broader economy. As the legislative process unfolds, LPS is determined to adapt, prioritizing strategic financial planning to navigate the potential new landscape. The district's commitment to its students and staff remains unwavering, even in the face of these legislative challenges.

The debate over LB1316 and LB1241 highlights the ongoing tension between tax control measures and the need for robust educational funding. As Nebraska lawmakers weigh these proposals, the outcome will significantly influence the fiscal health of school districts across the state, shaping the future of public education in Nebraska.