Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes

The 2024 session of the Nebraska Legislature kicked off in Lincoln, with an air of anticipation for potential disputes echoing last year’s contentious meetings. The lawmakers returned for the 60-day 108th legislative session, with Speaker John Arch proposing 21 rule changes aimed at optimizing senators’ floor time and preventing controversial bills from dominating the agenda.

Legislative Leadership and Priority Bills

As the session began, the task of appointing new leadership for the executive committee emerged. Senator Ray Aguilar from Tri-City expressed interest in retaining the interim chair position, while his colleague, Senator John Lowe, was chosen as Vice-Chairman. District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson was appointed to represent the third district caucus and highlighted his personal priority bill for this short session. Jacobson emphasized the need for introducing measures that have a clear path to approval due to the brevity of the session.

Controversial Bills and Filibusters

The Nebraska State Senators are eager to avoid a repetition of the previous year’s long-drawn filibusters and prioritized bills on contentious issues such as transgender healthcare and abortion. This has prompted Speaker John Arch to propose changes to the legislative rules, designed to control the trajectory of the session and prevent contentious bills from stealing the limelight. The necessity of these new rules has created a divide among senators, but all hope for a more productive session. The debate on these rules is set to conclude on January 19, 2024.

Expectations and Aspirations

Despite the challenges of the previous session, which was characterized by progressive filibusters in response to conservative bills, the legislature was able to pass several conservative laws, such as permitless concealed carry, voter ID requirements, and funding for private school scholarships. Recognizing the need for a harmonious approach to tackle controversial bills, Senator John Arch emphasized the importance of not allowing divisive issues to derail other legislative work. However, Senator Carol Blood expressed skepticism about the possibility of overcoming the prevailing hyper-partisan atmosphere to focus on urgent Nebraskan issues like affordable child care, health care, housing, and tax relief.