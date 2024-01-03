Nebraska Legislature 2024: Discord Anticipated Over Transgender Rights and Abortion Laws

The 2024 session of Nebraska’s Legislature kick-started on January 3, with an air of potential discord reminiscent of last year’s session. Two state senators took center stage with conflicting bills. Conservative Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha proposed a bill to limit transgender students’ participation in sports and their access to school facilities. This is starkly contrasted by progressive Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh’s proposition, also from Omaha, aiming to repeal a previous measure that restricted gender-confirming care for transgender minors and imposed a 12-week abortion ban.

Nebraska Legislature: A Brief Retrospective

The previous session in 2023 was marked by filibusters instigated by progressive lawmakers. They vehemently opposed a conservative legislative agenda which included a permitless concealed carry law, voter ID requirements, and taxpayer-funded scholarships for private schools. Despite the acrimonious past, the first day of this year’s session displayed a congenial atmosphere, with lawmakers engaging warmly with each other.

Call for Civility and Compromise

Sen. John Arch, the Speaker of the Legislature, emphasized the need for a return to civility and the tradition of compromise. “We need to hit the reset button and improve the institution of the Legislature,” he proposed, introducing 21 rule changes that could affect lawmakers’ use of filibusters to stall bills. However, Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat, expressed skepticism about overcoming hyper-partisanship to address important issues like affordable child care, health care, housing, and tax relief.

Agenda for the 2024 Session

Alongside the contentious proposals by Senators Kauth and Cavanaugh, the 2024 session’s agenda includes debates over multiple rule changes. Gov. Jim Pillen’s proposal for a tax shift is also a key focus. His plan would require a 2-cent increase in the state sales tax rate to reduce property taxes. Other issues on the table include vacant jobs, better housing for workers, professional licensing reform, and oversight functions of inspector general offices.