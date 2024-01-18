Nebraska Lawmakers Propose Bill to Restore Oversight Amid Prison Population Surge

In the face of an unprecedented spike in prison population, Nebraska officials are considering the expansion of problem-solving courts as a potential solution. A prominent group of legislators, spearheaded by Speaker John Arch, has proposed a bill (LB1321) that seeks to reestablish legislative oversight over Nebraska's prison and child welfare systems. This proposal emerges in response to a nonbinding opinion given by Attorney General Mike Hilgers in August, claiming that the oversight powers of the Inspectors General and the Ombudsman Office were unconstitutional.

As a result of Hilgers' opinion, the Legislature lost its oversight capabilities. The newly proposed bill seeks to remedy this by granting investigative authority back to the Office of the Inspectors General and the Ombudsman Office. It also addresses the attorney general's constitutional concerns by outlining a process for agencies to object to record disclosures, issue subpoenas, and comply with requirements for state employees.

Changes in Appointment and Oversight

The bill further proposes modifications to the appointment process for the ombudsman and inspectors general. In an effort to quell Hilgers' concerns, it notably removes the child welfare inspector's oversight of juvenile probation.

Despite the steps taken to address constitutional concerns, the bill's future remains uncertain. Speaker Arch has acknowledged continued efforts with the attorney general's office to ensure the bill's constitutionality. Moreover, the legislation has yet to secure necessary votes. Senator Eliot Bostar has expressed concerns about the extent of oversight provided. In addition to this, alternative bills and resolutions have been introduced by other lawmakers to tackle the oversight issue, including a constitutional amendment proposed by Senator Wendy DeBoer. The ongoing challenge remains to find a balance between effective legislative oversight and constitutional boundaries.