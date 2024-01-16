Nebraska Elections: KETV NewsWatch 7 Offers Comprehensive Voters' Guide

As Nebraska prepares for its upcoming elections slated for Tuesday, May 14, KETV NewsWatch 7 is arming voters with a comprehensive guide to help them navigate through the electoral landscape. The elections will witness the contention for two U.S. Senate seats, Nebraska's three seats in Congress, and various legislative positions. Additionally, voters will be electing officials to statewide offices, including the State Board of Education and the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Mail-In Voting and Other Key Details

Nebraska, being a 'no-excuse' state, affords registered voters the luxury of requesting early-voting or absentee ballots without the need to furnish a reason. Early-voting ballots can be requisitioned from county election offices up to 120 days before an election and must be received by the close of polls on election day. Noteworthy is the fact that voter registration updates are necessary for those who have moved. If faced with any issues at the polls, voters can seek assistance from an election supervisor.

Special U.S. Senate Election

A special election will take place in November 2024, aimed at filling the remaining two years of former Senator Ben Sasse's term. Sasse resigned to take up the position of president at the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts, who was appointed to fill the seat, currently holds the position until January 2025.

The Race for the Senate Seat

Republican U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, who is running for the office Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen appointed him to last January, is deemed a strong contender to win the GOP nomination and the general election. However, some members of his own party critique him for his noncommittal stance on the GOP presidential candidate he supports in the 2024 primary. On the Democratic side, civil rights and neighborhood advocate Preston Love Jr. is gearing up to launch his campaign in Omaha.

Early Voting Options and New Voter ID Requirements

Nebraskans can now leverage early voting options by submitting their applications to their county election offices. The new voter ID requirements will be in effect for the statewide primary, and Nebraska Secretary Bob Evnen underscores the significance of understanding and complying with these changes. County election offices will begin mailing out early voting ballots on April 8, and early in-person voting at county election offices, requiring an ID but no application, will commence on April 15.