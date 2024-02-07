Nebraska Advances Bill to Cover Polyp Removal During Colonoscopies

In a decisive move, Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a bill, LB829, that mandates insurance companies to cover the cost of removing polyps discovered during routine colonoscopy screenings. Introduced by Sen. Carol Blood, the bill seeks to address an existing insurance loophole that forced patients to choose whether they wanted polyps removed during the procedure, with the understanding that their insurance might not cover the cost. This loophole has been a significant cause for concern, as polyps often serve as an early warning sign for colon cancer.

Advertisment

Unanimous Support Despite Some Opposition

The bill received overwhelming bipartisan support and sailed through the legislative process with a 36-6 vote. This strong support is indicative of the measure's perceived importance, despite objections from some quarters. Senators Joni Albrecht and Julie Slama voiced their concerns, with Slama expressing a principled opposition to mandates and Albrecht questioning if the bill would make Nebraska an outlier.

Leading the Charge Against a Life-Threatening Loophole

However, Sen. Blood clarified that the bill seeks to put Nebraska at the forefront of states addressing this issue, and follows a precedent set by the federal government for Medicare and Medicaid patients. The American Cancer Society emphasizes the significance of colon cancer as the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. By addressing this loophole, Nebraska could potentially make significant strides in the early detection and prevention of this deadly disease.

In other legislative actions, a proposal to make the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission a state agency failed to garner enough support for approval. Meanwhile, a bill requiring public schools with a certain poverty level to serve free breakfast and lunch was advanced, signaling the state's commitment to addressing food security for its most vulnerable residents.