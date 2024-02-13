NDRRMC Amends Disaster Fund Guidelines: Faster Recovery for Calamity-Stricken Areas

A significant shift in disaster recovery efforts is on the horizon as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) amends its guidelines for disaster funds. The new resolution, enacted on February 13, 2024, aims to expedite infrastructure rehabilitation in calamity-stricken regions by removing the counterpart funding requirement for Local Government Units (LGUs) in the 1st to 3rd income class.

Expediting Disaster Recovery: A New Approach

In the wake of natural disasters, restoring infrastructure is a critical step towards rebuilding communities and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of affected residents. Recognizing this, the NDRRMC has taken a decisive action to streamline the process of disbursing funds and initiating rehabilitation efforts. By eliminating the counterpart funding requirement, LGUs in the 1st to 3rd income class can now access the NDRRM Fund to repair, reconstruct, or rehabilitate vital infrastructure, regardless of income classification.

Prioritizing Access and Connectivity

The new guidelines prioritize infrastructure projects that are essential for access and connectivity, enabling a more targeted and efficient response to calamities. This shift in focus ensures that resources are directed towards restoring the most critical services and facilities, providing much-needed relief to affected communities in a timely manner.

A Catalyst for Change: The Davao de Oro Landslide

The impetus for this amendment can be traced back to the tragic landslide in Davao de Oro's mining village on February 6, 2024. The disaster claimed the lives of at least 71 people, underscoring the urgent need for improved disaster response and recovery measures. The amended guidelines serve as a testament to the NDRRMC's commitment to learning from past events and adapting its approach to better serve those in need.