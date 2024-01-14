en English
Conflict & Defence

NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
NDPP President Calls for Referendum to Settle Naga Political Issue

In a decisive move, Chingwang Konyak, the president of National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), voiced his perspective that the enduring Naga political issue in Nagaland can only be resolved through a referendum. This issue is rooted in the peace negotiations between the Indian Government and various Naga extremist groups, primarily the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), which advocates for the term ‘Nagalim’ to denote the region.

Konyak’s Call for a Referendum

Konyak’s views were expressed during a speech at a post-harvest festival in Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial center, on January 13. He underscored that the persistent extension of the ceasefire and ongoing dialogues have not sparked a genuine interest in finding a solution among the factions. Konyak, who also holds the position of chairperson of the People’s Democratic Alliance Coordination Committee, suggested that the people of Nagaland should demand a referendum to settle the issue, reflecting on the missed peace opportunities since Nagaland’s separation from Assam as a distinct state in 1963.

The Labyrinth of Peace Talks

The Indian Government has been involved in peace talks with the NSCN (I-M), signing a Framework Agreement in 2015, and the Naga National Political Groups, an assembly of rival factions, signing the Agreed Position in 2017. The peace process has been mired in complexity due to the NSCN (I-M)’s demands for a separate flag and constitution.

A Plea for Public Disclosure

Emphasizing the right of the Naga people to be informed about the proposed solutions from the Naga political groups and the Government of India, Konyak called for a public domain disclosure. Following this, a referendum should be conducted to ascertain the majority voice of the Naga people. He also spotlighted the lack of progress and development in Nagaland over the past six decades, attributing it to the ongoing political issue and the presence of multiple Naga National groups. Konyak stressed the need for permanent peace for development and called for the preservation of customs and traditions to maintain cultural identity.

Conflict & Defence India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

