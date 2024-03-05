NDMC Sanctions Over Rs 148 Crore for Sewer Rehabilitation, Initiates 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'

In a significant move to enhance urban infrastructure and ensure sustainable water supply, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved a series of projects aimed at improving the living standards in its jurisdiction. Among the key initiatives are the rehabilitation of old sewer lines with a budget of Rs 148.66 crore and the ambitious 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana' for providing piped water connections to households in JJ clusters and unauthorised colonies.

Advertisment

Revamping Sewer Systems and Enhancing Water Supply

The NDMC's decision to allocate Rs 148.66 crore for the overhaul of aging sewer systems underscores the council's commitment to addressing long-standing urban sanitation challenges. This project is expected to mitigate the risk of sewerage overflows and enhance the overall hygiene conditions in the NDMC area. Concurrently, the 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana,' with an allocation of Rs 12.73 crore, marks a critical step towards ensuring equitable access to water. This initiative, part of the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, has already commenced in Sanjay Gandhi Camp and Vivekananda Camp, signifying a move towards universal water coverage.

Upgrading Infrastructure for Health and Education

Advertisment

Healthcare and education infrastructure are also receiving a significant boost. The council has endorsed the creation of additional posts for senior and junior residents at the Dental Care Clinic on Dharam Marg, in response to the rising patient numbers. Furthermore, an investment of Rs 52.79 crore aims at streamlining the collection, transportation, and disposal of construction and demolition waste, reflecting the NDMC's focus on environmental sustainability. In education, the establishment of a semi-automated kitchen at Atal Adarsh Bengali Girl School for mid-day meals underscores an effort to enhance nutritional support for around 7,000 to 8,000 students across six NDMC/Navyug schools.

Focused Initiatives for Environmental Sustainability

Another environmentally focused initiative is the high-tech cleaning of Kushak drain, with a budget of Rs 169.57 crore, intended to improve water quality and mitigate urban flooding risks. This project, in consultation with IIT-Kanpur, includes 12 years of operation and maintenance, highlighting a long-term commitment to environmental health. Additionally, the installation of new smart water meters with an allocation of Rs 14.10 crore represents a stride towards water conservation and efficient resource management.

These comprehensive measures by the NDMC signify a multifaceted approach to urban management, aiming not only to upgrade infrastructure but also to ensure sustainability and quality of life for its residents. While these projects promise to transform the urban landscape of NDMC areas, their successful implementation will require meticulous planning and sustained community engagement. As these initiatives move forward, the anticipation of their impact on the urban fabric and daily lives of the citizens holds a beacon of hope for a more resilient and vibrant urban future.