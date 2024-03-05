NDLEA Officers Seek Government Intervention for Unpaid Salary Arrears Since Dec 2023

Newly employed personnel at the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have voiced concerns over unpaid salary arrears for five months following their graduation in December 2023. Trained at the NDLEA Academy from July to December 2023, these officers are now appealing to the Nigerian Government for the resolution of their payment issues amidst economic challenges.

The affected personnel highlighted the financial difficulties they are facing due to the non-payment of salaries since their training concluded last year. Despite expectations of payment alongside January and February salaries, the NDLEA has seemingly shown little interest in resolving the matter. An Assistant Director (Finance) at the agency allegedly stated that there was no budgetary allocation for the owed payments, further exacerbating the frustrations among the newly employed staff.

Lack of Communication and Transparency

The absence of official communication from NDLEA has left many of the new recruits in the dark, questioning the transparency of the agency's financial dealings. The discrepancy between the agency's code of conduct, which promised bulk salary payments to facilitate their settlement in new postings, and the reality they face, has been particularly disheartening. Claims by an assistant director that the Federal Government had not budgeted for their salaries have been met with disbelief and concerns over withheld wages.

When confronted with these allegations, NDLEA's Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, refuted the claims, stating that the agency does not owe any staff salaries as the federal government is responsible for salary payments. He further clarified that the individuals in question were employed in January, not July, as they claim. This has prompted calls from the affected personnel for accountability, transparency, and the fulfillment of entitlements due from July 27, 2023, their stated date of engagement.

As these newly employed NDLEA officers await resolution, the situation underscores ongoing challenges within federal government agencies in Nigeria regarding payroll management. The discrepancy between employment documents and agency statements highlights the need for clearer communication and adherence to employment agreements to prevent such disputes from undermining the morale and operation of crucial national institutions.