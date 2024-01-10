NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has urged traditional rulers in Rivers State, a significant part of Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, to collaborate with the Federal Government in halting oil theft and pipeline vandalism. This appeal was made during an interactive session with the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, where the NDDC’s Executive Director of Finance and Administration, Alabo Iyaye, underscored the vital role the traditional institution could play in protecting oil assets.

NDDC’s Strategy Against Oil Theft

According to Iyaye, thwarting oil theft could catalyze an increase in the state’s revenue, benefitting the entire region. The session spotlighted Rivers State’s substantial contribution of nearly 33% to Nigeria’s oil revenue and the allocation of over N300 billion for development projects in the Niger Delta in the national budget. The NDDC is optimistic that 2024 will usher in positive changes and intends to foster further engagement with traditional rulers.

Addressing Uncompleted Projects

The meeting also tackled the issue of almost 953 unfinished projects in Rivers State. Tony Okocha, the state representative on the NDDC Board, attributed this to frequent leadership changes and the non-payment of contractors. The NDDC intends to prioritize human capital development and infrastructure in the region, addressing these lingering issues.

Response from Traditional Rulers

The Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Nyeweli Awuse, viewed the interaction as a gesture of respect for the traditional institution. He pledged support for the NDDC’s initiatives, indicating a promising alliance. However, recent reports suggest that the challenge is significant, with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited recording 157 incidents of crude oil theft and identifying 32 illegal connections in the Niger Delta between December 30, 2023, and January 5, 2024.