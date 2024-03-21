NDDC Sets Quality Benchmark: No Payment for Subpar Work, Announces Inspection Visits

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has issued a stark warning to its contractors: adhere to quality standards or face non-payment for substandard work. This announcement was made by Tony Okocha, the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, during a recent interactive session with stakeholders and contractors in Port Harcourt. Highlighting the commission's commitment to excellence, Okocha also disclosed plans for upfront mobilization fees to expedite project completion and outlined a series of impending inspection visits alongside NDDC engineers to ensure compliance with the set standards.

Upholding Quality and Accountability

In a bid to ensure the delivery of high-quality projects across the Niger Delta region, the NDDC is taking rigorous measures. Tony Okocha made it clear that the era of substandard work would not be tolerated under the current board's watch. By implementing a strict policy that ties payment to quality, the commission aims to foster a culture of accountability and excellence among its contractors. Furthermore, Okocha's promise of hands-on project site inspections underscores the commission's resolve to closely monitor project execution and enforce compliance with quality specifications.

Facilitating Project Execution

Recognizing the challenges faced by contractors, particularly concerning project funding, the NDDC is contemplating the provision of an upfront mobilization fee. This strategic move is intended to empower contractors financially, enabling them to kickstart and expedite their projects efficiently. Additionally, the NDDC's Project Monitoring and Supervision Directorate plans to leverage automated machines for enhanced documentation and filing, illustrating the commission's commitment to leveraging technology for improved project management and execution.

Engagement and Transparency

The interactive session with contractors not only served as a platform for the NDDC to communicate its new policies but also allowed for an open dialogue between the commission and its stakeholders. One of the contractors, Tony Maduabuchi, took the opportunity to voice concerns over the NDDC's inclusion in the Treasury Single Account (TSA) system, which he argued hampers the funding of projects. Such engagements reflect the NDDC's dedication to transparency and its willingness to consider stakeholder feedback in its operations.

As the NDDC embarks on this journey towards improved quality and accountability in project delivery, the implications for the Niger Delta's development are profound. By setting high standards and ensuring that only quality work is compensated, the commission is not just safeguarding its investments but is also contributing to the sustainable development of the region. The upcoming period of project inspections and evaluations will be a critical phase for contractors and the NDDC alike, as they work together to fulfill the commission's mission and the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration.