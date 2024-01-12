NDC’s Strategy for Ghana’s 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape is rapidly evolving. Fifi Kwetey, a notable figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a public stance, hinting at an internal strategy to counter the political prowess of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the incumbent Vice President and potential presidential contender from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC’s Tactical Approach

The NDC’s strategic move, as indicated by Kwetey’s comments, aims to combat the influence and campaign of Bawumia, thereby strengthening their electoral position. This development unveils the strategic positioning and rivalry between Ghana’s two major political parties as they brace themselves for the upcoming electoral contest.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to ensuring a fair election. He declared that the party will not contest the 2024 general election results in the Supreme Court, but instead, will vigilantly police all polling stations and coalition centers across the country.

Mahama’s Emphasis on Vigilance

This decision, Mahama suggests, is based on the party’s belief that justice will not be served by the Supreme Court. Instead, the NDC will closely follow the election results at every stage until the final verdict is announced by the Electoral Commission, thereby strengthening the integrity of the electoral process.

As the flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 election, Mahama has urged his party to remain alert and monitor election-related activities to prevent any attempts at election manipulation. He underscored the importance of recruiting and training polling station agents and called on MPs to take a personal interest in the electoral processes.

Looking Towards the 2024 Election

Despite leading in opinion polls, Mahama acknowledged the challenges ahead and rallied his party for continued vigilance. He also outlined his plans for the Ghanaian economy if elected, signaling his readiness to lead the country once more. The political climate in Ghana is heating up, with the NDC making it clear to Mahama and the nation that they are ready to take on the challenge posed by Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 election.