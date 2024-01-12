en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

NDC’s Strategy for Ghana’s 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
NDC’s Strategy for Ghana’s 2024 Election: A Challenge to Vice President Bawumia

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 presidential election, the political landscape is rapidly evolving. Fifi Kwetey, a notable figure within the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a public stance, hinting at an internal strategy to counter the political prowess of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the incumbent Vice President and potential presidential contender from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

NDC’s Tactical Approach

The NDC’s strategic move, as indicated by Kwetey’s comments, aims to combat the influence and campaign of Bawumia, thereby strengthening their electoral position. This development unveils the strategic positioning and rivalry between Ghana’s two major political parties as they brace themselves for the upcoming electoral contest.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the NDC’s commitment to ensuring a fair election. He declared that the party will not contest the 2024 general election results in the Supreme Court, but instead, will vigilantly police all polling stations and coalition centers across the country.

Mahama’s Emphasis on Vigilance

This decision, Mahama suggests, is based on the party’s belief that justice will not be served by the Supreme Court. Instead, the NDC will closely follow the election results at every stage until the final verdict is announced by the Electoral Commission, thereby strengthening the integrity of the electoral process.

As the flagbearer of the NDC for the 2024 election, Mahama has urged his party to remain alert and monitor election-related activities to prevent any attempts at election manipulation. He underscored the importance of recruiting and training polling station agents and called on MPs to take a personal interest in the electoral processes.

Looking Towards the 2024 Election

Despite leading in opinion polls, Mahama acknowledged the challenges ahead and rallied his party for continued vigilance. He also outlined his plans for the Ghanaian economy if elected, signaling his readiness to lead the country once more. The political climate in Ghana is heating up, with the NDC making it clear to Mahama and the nation that they are ready to take on the challenge posed by Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 election.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
23 mins ago
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
In an unexpected turn of events, the political landscape of the Iowa caucus could potentially be reshaped. John Hinderaker, President of the Centre of the American Experiment, has recently articulated the possibility of a surprising outcome in the forthcoming caucus. In a conversation with Sky News host James Macpherson, Hinderaker discussed the unreliability of primary
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 hour ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
1 hour ago
Calls for Reform in Presidential Appointment Powers to Electoral Commissions Surge
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
51 mins ago
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
1 hour ago
Trump Poised for Potential Victory in Iowa's Republican Nominating Contests
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
1 hour ago
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
32 seconds
January 11 Protest: A Rally for the Rule of Law and Defense of Constitutional Rights
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
52 seconds
Qatar Kicks Off Asian Cup with a Convincing Victory
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
2 mins
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
3 mins
Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
3 mins
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
3 mins
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
4 mins
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
5 mins
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
5 mins
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
59 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app