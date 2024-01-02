en English
Ghana

NDC’s James Agbey Warns NPP’s Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:30 pm EST
NDC’s James Agbey Warns NPP’s Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences

James Agbey, a prominent member of Ghana’s opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a forthright warning to Ernest Owusu-Bempah, a deputy communication director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Executive Director of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited. The warning came in response to Owusu-Bempah’s alleged relentless attacks on NDC’s flagbearer, former president John Dramani Mahama.

Accusations and Threats

Agbey’s statement criticized Owusu-Bempah’s behavior as unbecoming of a public servant and detrimental to the democratic standards of the nation. He also threatened that the NDC would take necessary measures against Owusu-Bempah if he continues with his attacks. In a bold assertion, Agbey predicted the defeat of the NPP in the upcoming elections, implying that Owusu-Bempah’s actions could have repercussions.

Character Condemnation and Political Responsibility

Agbey condemned Owusu-Bempah’s character and his political tactics, implying they were inappropriate for someone in his position. He emphasized the responsibility of politicians to uphold democratic standards and protect the integrity of public office. Owusu-Bempah’s conduct, according to Agbey, fails to meet these obligations.

Amidst the Political Fray

These developments come amidst a tense political climate, with the next elections poised to be a contest between former President John Dramani Mahama and current Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Both parties are urging citizens to exercise their right to vote. Meanwhile, a Ghanaian pastor, Rev Owusu Bempah, has released prophecies predicting election violence and mayhem due to misunderstanding and refusal to accept election results.

As the nation marches towards Election 2024, reverend ministers in the Sunyani Municipality have urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to remain fair and firm to maintain the credibility of the election and the prevailing peace of the nation. Amidst these calls for peace, the political squabbles and prophesies of violence paint a sobering picture of Ghana’s political landscape.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

