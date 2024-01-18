NDC's Former Director of Elections Debunks Blood Oath Allegations

In a bold refutation of circulating rumors, Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, a former Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana, debunked allegations that high-profile members of the party had partaken in blood oaths. The rumors surfaced following the release of a video and a related publication, suggesting that prominent figures within the NDC had engaged in such a ritual.

Ankrah, who issued a statement on Thursday, described these reports as inaccurate and misleading, asserting they were manipulated to serve the interests of the party's rivals. He further clarified that the ceremony depicted in the controversial video was organized by him during the 2020 elections. The intention behind this act, according to Ankrah, was to underscore his unwavering dedication to the party's integrity and success.

Distancing from Party's Current Leadership

In his statement, Ankrah made a clear effort to disassociate the controversial video from the party's current leadership and their preparations for the forthcoming 2024 general elections. He urged the public to dismiss these allegations as nothing more than 'fake news'.

Beyond simply refuting the rumors, Ankrah also encouraged NDC members and supporters to unite and support the party's officials in their efforts to emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in their ability to alleviate the challenges currently faced by Ghanaians under the existing Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration.