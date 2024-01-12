en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Responds to Former President Mahama’s Remarks on Vice President Bawumia

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Responds to Former President Mahama’s Remarks on Vice President Bawumia

In the run-up to Ghana’s 2024 general elections, Fifi Kwetey, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to comments made by former President John Mahama concerning Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This interaction occurs amidst a politically charged atmosphere with the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under which Dr. Bawumia serves, expected to be the main contenders.

NDC’s Strategic Approach

Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, has promised to tackle Dr. Bawumia directly, hinting at an aggressive and strategic approach against the Vice President, a key figure in the NPP’s economic policies and political strategies. He pledged that the NDC would ‘give him a taste of his own medicine’ while urging Mahama to focus on his message to the Ghanaians rather than the Vice President.

Focus on the Presidential Race

Kwetey also echoed the urgency of concentrating on the presidential election, alongside the parliamentary election. He emphasized the role of party communicators and executives in responding to criticisms from the NPP’s leadership, thereby allowing Mahama to concentrate on campaign promises and policy proposals.

Fighting Complacency

In response to potential complacency within the party ranks, Kwetey assured party members of a proactive approach. He underscored the need to respond to Vice President Bawumia’s ‘jabs’ and ensured that he would ‘pay for every sin done against the NDC flagbearer’. This statement indicates the NDC’s resolve to not only focus on the future elections but also address past grievances.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
3 mins ago
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s surprise withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race has sent shockwaves through the Republican Party. Once aiming to establish himself as a credible counterweight to Donald Trump, Christie’s campaign failed to gain momentum, with his highest polling in New Hampshire barely touching 10 percent. Christie’s Exit: A Strategic Move? Christie’s
Chris Christie's Exit Stirs Up the 2024 Presidential Race
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
36 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
50 mins ago
Mehmood Khan Achakzai Withdraws from NA-265, Throws Support Behind Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a Strategic Move
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
11 mins ago
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
12 mins ago
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
28 mins ago
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?
Latest Headlines
World News
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
3 seconds
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
27 seconds
Erdogan Flags Potential Legal Showdown with Israel at The Hague
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
28 seconds
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
35 seconds
CUNY Researchers Unveil Protein Shape-Shifting Secrets: Implications for Drug Development
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
59 seconds
US Migration Trends: Potential Game Changer in Presidential Election
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
1 min
Decoding the Brain: Study Reveals Role of Neuron-OPC Synapses in Myelin Production
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
2 mins
Erdogan's Address to the Nation: A Spectrum of Issues Discussed
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
2 mins
GOP Lawmakers Double Down on Cultural Warfront: An Assault on Progressive Values and LGBTQ Rights
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
2 mins
Mitchell Santner's Positive Covid-19 Test: A Microcosm of Pandemic's Impact on International Sports
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
34 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
41 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app