NDC’s Fifi Kwetey Responds to Former President Mahama’s Remarks on Vice President Bawumia

In the run-up to Ghana’s 2024 general elections, Fifi Kwetey, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has responded to comments made by former President John Mahama concerning Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This interaction occurs amidst a politically charged atmosphere with the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), under which Dr. Bawumia serves, expected to be the main contenders.

NDC’s Strategic Approach

Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, has promised to tackle Dr. Bawumia directly, hinting at an aggressive and strategic approach against the Vice President, a key figure in the NPP’s economic policies and political strategies. He pledged that the NDC would ‘give him a taste of his own medicine’ while urging Mahama to focus on his message to the Ghanaians rather than the Vice President.

Focus on the Presidential Race

Kwetey also echoed the urgency of concentrating on the presidential election, alongside the parliamentary election. He emphasized the role of party communicators and executives in responding to criticisms from the NPP’s leadership, thereby allowing Mahama to concentrate on campaign promises and policy proposals.

Fighting Complacency

In response to potential complacency within the party ranks, Kwetey assured party members of a proactive approach. He underscored the need to respond to Vice President Bawumia’s ‘jabs’ and ensured that he would ‘pay for every sin done against the NDC flagbearer’. This statement indicates the NDC’s resolve to not only focus on the future elections but also address past grievances.