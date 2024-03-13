NDC's Drone Surveillance Plan for 2024 Elections Sparks EC Privacy Concerns

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 general elections, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a novel approach to safeguarding electoral integrity through the deployment of drones. This strategy, however, has met with stern disapproval from the Electoral Commission (EC), citing significant privacy and security implications.

Advertisment

Drone Deployment Strategy Unveiled

The NDC's decision to employ drones for monitoring the election process aims to enhance transparency and prevent potential electoral fraud. Mustapha Gbande, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, clarified that the drones would operate outside the designated voting perimeters, thereby not infringing on voters' privacy. The initiative, according to Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, is crucial for the security of over two million votes that the party aims to secure. In response to concerns, the NDC has emphasized the drones' role in merely observing and reporting suspicious activities without capturing individual voter identities.

Electoral Commission Raises Privacy and Security Concerns

Advertisment

Despite the NDC's assurances, the EC has expressed grave concerns over the plan, labeling it as a potential invasion of voters' privacy and a breach of established security protocols. The Director of Electoral Services at the EC highlighted the designation of polling stations as security zones, within which the operation of drones could be problematic. The EC's apprehension also stems from the lack of official communication regarding this strategy from the NDC, raising questions about the feasibility and legality of drone deployment within the electoral context.

Implications for Electoral Integrity and Privacy

The NDC's innovative surveillance proposal and the subsequent EC backlash underline a complex debate over electoral integrity, privacy, and security. While the use of technology in enhancing electoral monitoring is not new, the introduction of drones raises unique challenges in balancing transparency with voter privacy. This debate also reflects broader concerns over the use of surveillance technologies in democratic processes and the need for clear regulatory frameworks to guide their application.

The unfolding discourse between the NDC and the EC points to a critical juncture in Ghana's electoral process. As both parties navigate the legal and ethical implications of drone deployment, the outcome of this debate will likely set precedent for the role of technology in future elections, underscoring the need for a balanced approach that respects both electoral integrity and individual privacy.