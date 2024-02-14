NDC UK & Ireland Chapter Refutes Bawumia's Claims: A Call for Transparency and Action

On February 14, 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) UK & Ireland Chapter Communications Bureau orchestrated a dialogue session in response to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's speech in Accra the previous week. Prominent members from the NDC's diaspora chapter addressed Bawumia's remarks on the economy, digitalization, and health matters in Ghana.

Unveiling the Truth: The Economy

Conrad Dumbah, Chairman of the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter, debunked what he termed as "fabricated lies" about Ghana's economy. He presented data from the IMF Extended Credit Facility 2023, emphasizing the need for accurate representations of the country's financial state. Dumbah's powerful words resonated with the audience, highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability in shaping Ghana's future.

Digitalization: From Rhetoric to Action

Ken Johnson, a key figure in the NDC's diaspora chapter, underscored the necessity for digitalization efforts to yield tangible results. He asserted that the NDC, under President Mahama, launched the e-services portal in 2016, stressing the party's commitment to harnessing technology for national development. Johnson's insights shed light on the potential of digital transformation and the urgency of translating promises into action.

Healthcare: A Call for Grassroots Mobilization

Elijah Tiimob, another influential member of the NDC's diaspora chapter, refuted Bawumia's claims about the health sector. Tiimob highlighted the significance of grassroots mobilization in addressing healthcare challenges, emphasizing the need for community-driven solutions. His impassioned remarks served as a rallying cry for collective action and underscored the importance of local engagement in achieving sustainable change.

Fiifi Asante Mparey, a prominent voice in the diaspora, accentuated the influence of the diaspora in shaping public opinion in Ghana. He urged the international NDC wings to enhance their communication strategies and increase involvement in Ghana's national political dialogue.

Following the dialogue, the NDC UK & Ireland Chapter held a meeting to discuss the way forward. Former Deputy National Organizer Chief Biney Hamilton and other chapter executives reaffirmed their commitment to winning the 2024 elections and prioritizing the party's interest over individual ambitions. The event concluded with a renewed pledge to strengthen the communication strategies of the NDC's international segments and foster unity among the chapter members.

In the ever-evolving landscape of Ghanaian politics, the UK & Ireland Chapter of the NDC continues to play a vital role in shaping the national discourse. By addressing critical issues and engaging the diaspora, the chapter is driving meaningful conversations and championing the cause of unity and progress.

