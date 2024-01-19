NDC Suspends Northern Regional Vice Chairman Alhaji Vellim Over Alleged Assault

In an unfolding political saga that has sent shockwaves through Ghana's political landscape, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rufai Vellim, popularly known as Alhaji Gbewaa. The decision follows an alleged assault incident involving the party's Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima Yakubu. This suspension is the outcome of an emergency meeting convened by the party's Regional Executive Committee, which deliberated on the matter and determined that Alhaji Vellim's conduct warranted immediate disciplinary action.

Disciplinary Action in Line with Party Constitution

The NDC emphasized that the suspension is in line with the party's constitution and its commitment to uphold discipline and unity among its members. The alleged assault occurred during an internal party function, and the exact details of the incident are under investigation. The party has assured both its members and the public that a thorough and fair process will be followed to address the situation.

This incident has further escalated tensions within the NDC, as disgruntled party members reacted to the assault by locking up the regional party office in protest. However, the NDC has urged its members to remain calm and allow due process to take its course. Alhaji Vellim was granted bail after his arrest, but his suspension signifies that he is expected to refrain from participating in any party activities or representing the NDC in any official capacity until the matter is resolved.

Implications for Ghana's Political Landscape

The suspension of a high-ranking party official such as Alhaji Vellim sends a strong message about the NDC's stance on party discipline and could set a precedent for similar incidents in the future. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how this development will affect the unity within the party and its standing in Ghana's political landscape. As the investigation continues, all eyes will be on the NDC and its handling of this challenging situation.