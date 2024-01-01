en English
Politics

NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND Secures Further Term

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND Secures Further Term

Saboi Imboela, president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, has issued a stern warning about the potential fallout for Zambia, should the United Party for National Development (UPND) secure another term in power.

Imboela’s proclamation has intensified the already charged political atmosphere, signifying a widening rift within Zambia’s political landscape and having far-reaching implications for the country’s future.

The NDC president’s outspoken criticism of the ruling UPND has laid bare the deepening divide in Zambia’s politics. The severity of her words paints a grim picture of the country’s prospects under a further UPND term.

Her statement, suggesting that another term for the incumbent party would bring Zambia ‘to its knees,’ is a stark indictment of UPND’s governance and their potential for continuity in power.

Politics Zambia
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

