NDC President Saboi Imboela Warns of Dire Consequences if UPND Secures Further Term

Saboi Imboela, president of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, has issued a stern warning about the potential fallout for Zambia, should the United Party for National Development (UPND) secure another term in power.

Imboela’s proclamation has intensified the already charged political atmosphere, signifying a widening rift within Zambia’s political landscape and having far-reaching implications for the country’s future.

The NDC president’s outspoken criticism of the ruling UPND has laid bare the deepening divide in Zambia’s politics. The severity of her words paints a grim picture of the country’s prospects under a further UPND term.

Her statement, suggesting that another term for the incumbent party would bring Zambia ‘to its knees,’ is a stark indictment of UPND’s governance and their potential for continuity in power.