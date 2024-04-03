NDA's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Blasts Kerala Govt Over Delayed Smart City Projects in Thiruvananthapuram

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has openly criticized the State government and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation for their sluggishness in completing Smart City projects within the city. Chandrasekhar, addressing the media during his inspection of the road development work in Vazhuthacaud, highlighted the severe inconveniences caused to citizens due to the delay.

Public Outcry Over Stalled Projects

During his visit to the area on March 4, Chandrasekhar was assured that the ongoing road development would be completed by March 31. However, a month later, progress remained scant. "This has inconvenienced large sections of the public," he remarked, pointing out the adverse effects on motorists, traders, and pedestrians. In response, Chandrasekhar has mandated the acceleration of pending works and vowed to personally oversee their advancement until their conclusion.

Scrutinizing Government Efficiency

Chandrasekhar also shed light on Thiruvananthapuram's disappointing performance in the Smart City rankings, where it stood at 66th position among 100 cities. This ranking, according to Chandrasekhar, signals the inefficacy of the State government's handling of urban development projects. His critique comes at a crucial time as the city seeks to enhance its infrastructure to match its Smart City aspirations.

Political Repercussions and Civic Hope

This development has stirred a significant discussion on the accountability and efficiency of government bodies in project management. With the General Elections looming, such issues take on added significance, echoing the public's demand for transparency and effectiveness from their elected officials. Chandrasekhar's proactive stance not only highlights the immediate need for improvement in project execution but also sets a precedent for political accountability in urban development initiatives.

As Thiruvananthapuram grapples with the challenges of urban modernization, the spotlight on these delayed projects serves as a reminder of the importance of governance in fulfilling the city's Smart City dreams. The ongoing discourse around these delays may well catalyze a renewed focus on expediting development projects, ultimately benefiting the city's residents and its overall growth trajectory.