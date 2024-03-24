NCP Threatens Exit from Mahayuti Over Shivtare's Remarks, Demands Immediate Sacking

After Vijay Shivtare's repeated criticisms of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his announcement to contest from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has issued an ultimatum to the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The party demands Shivtare's dismissal by the Shiv Sena leadership or threatens to withdraw from the coalition, casting a shadow over the pre-election environment in Maharashtra.

Escalating Tensions within Mahayuti

Umesh Patil, NCP's chief spokesperson, expressed the party's frustration with Shivtare's continued objectionable comments towards Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Despite previous demands for disciplinary action, Shiv Sena's inaction has led the NCP to consider leaving the alliance. Patil emphasizes that Shivtare's behavior not only strains the relationship between NCP and Shiv Sena members but also jeopardizes the alliance's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Shivtare's Controversial Candidature

On March 12, Shivtare declared his intention to file nomination papers from Baramati, challenging NCP candidates Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. Portraying his candidacy as a moral crusade, Shivtare seeks to disrupt the political status quo. Despite the potential for discord, he remains undeterred, promising a grassroots campaign focused on direct engagement with voters, away from the influence of political heavyweights.

Broader Implications for Maharashtra Politics

This latest development underscores the fragile nature of coalition politics in Maharashtra, where personal ambitions and intra-party dynamics can significantly influence electoral strategies. As the NCP contemplates its next move, the potential fallout highlights the complexities of managing alliances in India's multifaceted political landscape. The outcome of this dispute could have far-reaching implications for both the Mahayuti's unity and its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.