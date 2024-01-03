en English
NCERT to Introduce Electoral Literacy in School Curriculum Amidst Global Deepfake Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
In a significant move to prepare the youth for their future roles as voters, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is introducing chapters on electoral literacy in school textbooks. This initiative, a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Ministry of Education, is slated for implementation from the 2024-25 academic year.

Empowering Youth Through Education

The new curriculum aims to educate students on the electoral process and emphasize the significance of voting. By reducing the knowledge gap among youth, particularly those voting for the first time, this educational strategy hopes to create informed and responsible citizens ready to participate effectively in democratic processes.

Deepfake Videos: A Threat to Democracy

While attempts are being made to equip the youth with the right knowledge, there is a growing concern about the use of technology to influence elections. AI-generated deepfake videos and disinformation on social media platforms has been increasing, with the potential to impact voter perceptions and behaviors. This issue is particularly prevalent in countries like India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, where there is a lack of guidelines and regulations to address it.

Potential Impact on Upcoming Elections

2024 marks a year of a rare planetary alignment, with India and the United States among the world’s six biggest democracies participating in national elections. More than 50 countries are expected to conduct national elections this year, and the global anxiety due to nationalism is palpable. The crisis of democracy is partly a crisis of nationalism, and voters are expressing fears about immigration. The proliferation of deepfakes threatens to cause chaos in these elections, and the international order’s future is at stake.

Education India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

