NCDHHS Grants $5.5M to FIT Wellness Program: A Beacon of Hope for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

A beacon of hope emerges for North Carolina's formerly incarcerated individuals grappling with mental health challenges. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has awarded a significant grant of $5.5 million to the FIT Wellness program, a vital initiative that offers comprehensive mental health care services.

The FIT Wellness Program: A Lifeline for the Vulnerable

As an integral part of the Formerly Incarcerated Transition program at the UNC School of Medicine, the FIT Wellness program provides essential psychiatric and physical health care services to individuals who have recently left jail or prison. The program's mission is to address a critical need within the community by offering care to those who have serious mental health conditions and often struggle to access necessary resources.

The $5.5 million investment by NCDHHS aims to bolster the program's capabilities and reach a larger number of people in need. According to State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley, "Investing in care that has proven to be effective, like the NC FIT program, is crucial in making a lasting impact in the lives of those who need it most."

The Mental Health Crisis in North Carolina Prisons

The need for mental health services among formerly incarcerated individuals cannot be overstated. NCDHHS reports that a significant portion of the prison population is affected by serious mental illness. To put this into perspective, about 85% of the 31,000 people in state prisons have either a substance use disorder or are imprisoned due to substance use. Furthermore, 15% of men and 30% of women in jails across the state have a serious mental illness.

The FIT Wellness program understands that mental health care is just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to helping formerly incarcerated individuals reintegrate into society. That's why the program also focuses on connecting participants with community resources such as housing, transportation, and phones.