NCC Postpones SIM-NIN Linkage Deadline to July 31, 2024, Aiming to Enhance Subscriber Verification

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has once again extended the SIM-National Identification Number (NIN) linkage deadline, now moving it to July 31, 2024. This decision allows Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) additional time to thoroughly verify NINs for subscribers, especially those with four or fewer SIM cards. The extension seeks to mitigate potential criminal activities by ensuring all SIM cards are properly linked to a verified NIN.
Understanding the Extension
The extension from the initially set deadline of April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024, comes as a relief to many subscribers and telecom operators facing logistical challenges in linking SIM cards to NINs. The NCC's decision was influenced by the need to accommodate the verification processes for millions of subscribers across Nigeria. This move is part of a broader effort by the NCC to secure digital identity management and reduce fraud.
Impact on Subscribers and MNOs
Subscribers with more than four SIMs who have yet to link their lines to their NIN are particularly targeted by this extension. The NCC's phased disconnection strategy, which began in February 2024, has already seen millions of lines barred from service for not being linked. Mobile Network Operators are now expected to prioritize the verification of existing subscribers to ensure compliance with the new deadline.
Looking Ahead
As the July 31 deadline approaches, both subscribers and telecom operators are urged to expedite the linkage process. The NCC's directive underscores the importance of digital identity verification in today's networked world, aiming to foster a safer and more secure telecommunications environment in Nigeria. Stakeholders are hopeful that this additional time will significantly reduce the number of unlinked SIMs and aid in the fight against telecommunications-facilitated crimes.