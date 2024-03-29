NCC Enforces NIN-SIM Policy, Bars Non-Compliant Subscribers to Combat Fraud

In a decisive move on March 29, 2024, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has confirmed the barring of subscribers with four or more SIM cards whose registration data does not align with their National Identity Number (NIN). This action underlines the NCC's commitment to purging the country's SIM ownership database and thwarting criminals' attempts to misuse multiple unlinked SIMs for illicit activities.
Striving for Security and Integrity
The NCC's stringent stance comes after a pivotal meeting where the possibility of extending the verification deadline was dismissed. Instead, an innovative solution is on the horizon: an online application for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). This application will facilitate subscribers whose NIN verification failed due to biometric discrepancies to update their records seamlessly. Furthermore, the NCC's 'Max-4 Rule,' initiated in April 2021, restricts telecom subscribers to owning no more than four lines per mobile network operator, aiming to clamp down on the misuse of SIM cards while accommodating legitimate uses such as IoT applications.
Extended Deadline for Compliance
Recognizing the need for a comprehensive cleanup, the NCC has granted MNOs an extension until July 31, 2024, to verify all submitted NINs for subscribers with four or fewer SIMs. This grace period is a critical window for subscribers to align their SIM registration with their NIN, ensuring their connectivity is not disrupted. It reflects the NCC's balanced approach: enforcing regulations while providing ample time for compliance.
Implications and Future Directions
This policy enforcement marks a significant step towards securing telecommunications in Nigeria. By eliminating unverified SIM cards, the NCC aims to reduce fraud and criminal activities, ensuring a safer and more reliable communication network for all users. As the deadline approaches, subscribers and MNOs alike are urged to expedite the verification process, reinforcing the collective effort to enhance national security and digital identity authentication.