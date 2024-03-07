NCARB and NOMA Launch 'Building on Belonging' to Enhance Equity in Architecture

The National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) and the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) have announced a significant step forward in their collaboration with the launch of 'Building on Belonging'. This initiative aims to address and improve equity within the architecture profession, building on the insights gained from the 'Baseline on Belonging' study. NCARB CEO Mike Armstrong and NOMA Executive Director Tiffany Brown have both highlighted the importance of this partnership in creating a more equitable pathway to licensure for all candidates.

Insightful Findings and Future Directions

'Building on Belonging' begins with a comprehensive survey that delves into licensure awareness and accessibility. Conducted at the end of 2023, this survey sought to understand how these factors influence career decisions among candidates. The initiative is set to explore several critical areas in subsequent surveys, including firm support for the Architectural Experience Program (AXP), challenges in earning AXP credit, and potential overlaps between AXP and the Architect Registration Examination (ARE). These efforts underscore a collective industry responsibility to foster a more inclusive and accessible profession.

Survey Highlights and Immediate Actions

The initial survey's findings have shed light on two pressing issues affecting a significant portion of licensure candidates: awareness and accessibility. Respondents, including licensure candidates, recently licensed architects, and design professionals who have ceased pursuing licensure, have provided valuable insights. These insights are crucial for NCARB's ongoing efforts to re-envision the licensure process, ensuring it effectively measures competency while safeguarding public health, safety, and welfare. The feedback will guide the development of targeted programs and policies to address the identified disparities.

Staying Informed and Getting Involved

As 'Building on Belonging' progresses, NCARB and NOMA are committed to keeping stakeholders informed and engaged. Industry professionals and licensure candidates are encouraged to stay up-to-date on new surveys and findings. Participation in this initiative is not only an opportunity to contribute to a more equitable profession but also to be at the forefront of shaping the future of architectural licensure. For more information on past reports and how to get involved, interested parties are directed to visit NCARB's official website.

This collaborative effort between NCARB and NOMA marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of a more equitable architecture profession. By addressing the barriers to licensure and fostering a more inclusive environment, 'Building on Belonging' promises to pave the way for a diverse and dynamic future in architecture. As the industry continues to evolve, the insights and actions stemming from this initiative will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping its trajectory.