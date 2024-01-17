NC Lawmakers Resist Email Disclosure; Ex-Felon Faces Eligibility Controversy

In a revealing investigation by The Charlotte Observer and News & Observer, it was discovered that a mere fraction of state lawmakers complied with public records requests for their emails. This probe followed an attempt by North Carolina GOP lawmakers to effectively exempt legislators from the state's public records law. The newspapers requested copies of all communications from September 19, the day an agreement on the budget was reached. The request was made in mid-October, and out of the 170 lawmakers, only 38 provided their emails.

Responses to the request varied widely among the lawmakers. While some shared extensive records, others released only a few pages, and several invoked 'legislative privilege' to withhold communications with fellow lawmakers or staff. Among those who complied were six Mecklenburg County representatives, including both Democratic and Republican members.

Emails Published With Constituents’ Personal Details Omitted

The Observer and N&O have since published the obtained emails, omitting only the personal details of constituents. This step was taken to protect the privacy of individuals while ensuring the transparency of lawmakers' communications.

In other news, the State Board of Elections in North Carolina ruled that ex-felon, Joseph Gibson III, can run for a legislative seat in the state despite allegations of ineligibility. Gibson, who has been accused of holding neo-Nazi beliefs, is set to run in the March 5 Republican primary against Rep. Reece Pyrtle. Some Republican activists aimed to block his candidacy, but the State Board of Elections upheld his qualification.