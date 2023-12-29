NBS Morning Breeze Explores Impact of Tax Reforms on Small Businesses

On December 29, 2023, the NBS Morning Breeze aired an engaging episode, delving into an array of topics, including the impact of recent tax reforms on small businesses, regional politics, community support for local schools, and tips for maintaining health during the cold season. In this analysis, we focus on the discussion regarding the ramifications of tax reforms on small businesses, particularly drawing insights from economists and local business owners.

The Impact of Tax Reforms

The conversation emphasized the potential implications of tax reforms on private investments. Drawing examples from Germany and Chile, the show highlighted how changes in capital-gains taxes and reductions in corporate income tax can significantly influence the investment landscape. It underscored the impact of tax adjustments on the portfolio share of personal wealth invested in entrepreneurial business equity and how private equity transactions could potentially lower effective tax rates for target firms.

Looking at the US Scenario

In the United States, President Biden’s Made in America Tax Plan came into the spotlight. This ambitious global tax reform seeks to revise the global intangible low taxed income (GILTI) tax rate, increase the federal corporate income tax rate, and implement a minimum tax on the book income of large companies. The plan aims to make American companies more competitive, eliminate incentives to offshore investment, and reduce profit shifting. The program also highlighted concerns among small business owners about changes in the federal tax code, particularly regarding the potential loss of the 199A pass-through deduction.

Understanding the GST Impact on MSMEs

The episode also touched upon the impact of GST on MSMEs, highlighting both its advantages and challenges. While GST simplifies tax rules, reduces paperwork, and promotes competitive pricing, transitioning to the new tax system can be a daunting task for MSMEs due to compliance issues, increased financial burden, and resistance to formalization.

Regional Political Developments

Moving away from the economic sphere, the show also scrutinized recent developments in the regional political arena. It explored the outcomes of recent elections and the implications these have for governance and policy-making.

Notably, the show also spotlighted a community’s collective action to support a local school struggling with funding and ended with a segment on health, providing practical advice to maintain well-being during the cold season.