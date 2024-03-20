NBRRI Blames Substandard Materials for Poor Roads, Seeks Quality Uplift with NHITE

The Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) has pinpointed the importation of inferior construction materials as a pivotal factor contributing to the nation's deteriorating road infrastructure.

Prof. Samson Duna, the Director General of NBRRI, during a meeting with the Nigerian Highway Institution and Transportation Engineers (NHITE) in Abuja, stressed the urgent need for road contractors to pivot towards using tested and standard materials to ensure the durability and low maintenance of roads.

NBRRI's Laboratory Excellence and Equipment Importation

NBRRI prides itself on having one of the most sophisticated laboratories in the country, equipped with civil engineering apparatus unmatched by any other institution or research agency.

Over the past three years, NBRRI has significantly invested in importing high-quality equipment to enhance its research and testing capabilities. This strategic move aims to foster collaboration with NHITE and leverage these advanced materials for road construction, which is expected to extend the lifespan and resilience of Nigerian roads.

Research Insights and Capacity Building Initiatives

Prof. Duna revealed that NBRRI's comprehensive research on several major roads, including the Enugu-Port Harcourt, Bauchi-Gombe, and Bauchi-Kano roads, disclosed the prevalent use of low-quality materials and a general non-compliance with construction processes.

To address these challenges, NBRRI plans to conduct an extensive training program, emphasizing practical demonstrations and field testing. This initiative underscores the institute's dedication to not only enhancing the theoretical knowledge of construction professionals but also equipping them with hands-on experience in using standard materials and adhering to best practices in road construction.

Hassan Saidu, the National Chairman of NHITE, highlighted the importance of collaboration between NHITE and NBRRI to elevate the quality of road construction across the country. By combining efforts, both organizations aim to implement research findings and innovative practices in the field, thereby setting new standards for road construction and maintenance.