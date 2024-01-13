en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nazarbayev’s Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Nazarbayev’s Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding

In a significant development, a monument dedicated to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, has been dismantled from the National Defense University in Astana. The monument, originally inaugurated on Nazarbayev’s 80th birthday in 2020, has now been confirmed to be in the process of relocation by the university and various social media reports.

Rebranding the National Defense University

The National Defense University, previously christened ‘Elbasy’ in honor of Nazarbayev, has undergone a name change. By the order of the Minister of Defense, the institution is now known as the National Defense University of Kazakhstan, signaling a shift in representation. As a result of this renaming, it was decided that the monument should also be moved.

Monument’s New Home

The Nazarbayev monument is slated to find a new home at the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces. Currently, the monument is being temporarily housed in one of the Ministry of Defense’s buildings. Preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth transition of the monument to its forthcoming location.

A Rebranding Effort and Preservation

The Ministry of Defense has issued a statement regarding the relocation of the monument. It has indicated the changes as part of a rebranding of the university, asserting that the monument’s relocation is not an erasure but a measure for its preservation. The monument’s move to the museum is seen as an effort to maintain its historical significance within a dedicated space for military history.

0
Education Kazakhstan Politics
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
On a recent trip to Qingdao, China, ten students from California State University, Long Beach, found themselves marvelling at the advanced technological applications and seamless integration of automation at the Qingdao Automation Port. The visit, part of a larger cultural exchange program, was a revelation of the technological progress and innovation that the logistics and
California Students Marvel at Technological Advances During Qingdao Port Visit
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
5 mins ago
University of Arkansas Honors Outstanding Alumni
King's College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme
8 mins ago
King's College, University of Kent Earn Leverhulme Trust Grant for Innovative Humanities Programme
University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil
3 mins ago
University of Arkansas to Honor MLK Legacy with Virtual Vigil
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
4 mins ago
Vernon County Cattlemen's Association Offers Scholarships for Post-secondary Education
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
4 mins ago
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations
Latest Headlines
World News
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
43 seconds
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
50 seconds
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
51 seconds
Unearthed Injustices & Political Tussles: A Glimpse into American Local Governance
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
51 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
1 min
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
1 min
Advancing Healthcare in Northeast India: IPHL inaugurated in Shillong under PM-ABHIM
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
1 min
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
2 mins
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
3 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
46 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app