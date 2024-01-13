Nazarbayev’s Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding

In a significant development, a monument dedicated to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, has been dismantled from the National Defense University in Astana. The monument, originally inaugurated on Nazarbayev’s 80th birthday in 2020, has now been confirmed to be in the process of relocation by the university and various social media reports.

Rebranding the National Defense University

The National Defense University, previously christened ‘Elbasy’ in honor of Nazarbayev, has undergone a name change. By the order of the Minister of Defense, the institution is now known as the National Defense University of Kazakhstan, signaling a shift in representation. As a result of this renaming, it was decided that the monument should also be moved.

Monument’s New Home

The Nazarbayev monument is slated to find a new home at the State Military History Museum of the Armed Forces. Currently, the monument is being temporarily housed in one of the Ministry of Defense’s buildings. Preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth transition of the monument to its forthcoming location.

A Rebranding Effort and Preservation

The Ministry of Defense has issued a statement regarding the relocation of the monument. It has indicated the changes as part of a rebranding of the university, asserting that the monument’s relocation is not an erasure but a measure for its preservation. The monument’s move to the museum is seen as an effort to maintain its historical significance within a dedicated space for military history.