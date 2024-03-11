Nazarbaev Foundation Spends $5M on Oliver Stone Doc to Polish Image, Sparks Protests

An independent investigation has uncovered that a foundation linked to ex-Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev paid over $5 million for a 2021 documentary, aiming to enhance his authoritarian image. The film, 'Qazaq History Of The Golden Man', directed by Oliver Stone, has been criticized for contributing to Nazarbaev's personality cult. This revelation comes amid growing scrutiny over Nazarbaev's enduring influence in Kazakhstan, despite stepping down in 2019.

Behind the Scenes: Nazarbaev's Direct Involvement

According to the investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and Vlast.kz, Nazarbaev took a hands-on approach in the documentary's production, striving to positively skew his portrayal. A crew member disclosed that Nazarbaev frequently edited the film to better his depiction, ultimately approving the final version. Despite previous denials from filmmakers Lopatonok and Stone regarding any Kazakh government funding, the investigation linked at least $5 million from the Nazarbaev Fund to the project's financing.

Documentary's Impact and Nationwide Unrest

The documentary aired on Kazakh state television once in December 2021 but its release was closely followed by significant unrest in Kazakhstan in January 2022. The protests, initially sparked by a fuel price hike, quickly escalated into widespread demonstrations against Nazarbaev’s legacy, highlighting issues of social injustice, economic inequality, and corruption. The government's response was brutal, with at least 238 protesters killed. This upheaval led to a political reshuffle, sidelining Nazarbaev and his associates from significant power.

Expanding the Template: Other Authoritarian Leaders in Focus

Following the Kazakh film's blueprint, Lopatonok has pitched similar projects to other authoritarian figures, including Azerbaijan’s Ilham Aliyev and Belarus’s Alyaksandr Lukashenka. Documents reveal that these propositions promised flattering portrayals in exchange for funding, with a proposed $15 million budget for a film about Aliyev. The ongoing work on a Lukashenka documentary had to be paused following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, showcasing the geopolitical entanglements of such media projects.

As this investigation sheds light on the extent of propaganda efforts by authoritarian regimes, it prompts a broader contemplation on the role of media in shaping political narratives. The case of the 'Qazaq History Of The Golden Man' documentary illustrates not only the lengths to which leaders like Nazarbaev will go to secure their legacy but also the potential backlash such endeavors can provoke, leading to unforeseen political shifts and public outcry.