NAWOJ Election Faces Unrest Over Sudden NUJ ID Card Requirement

In an unexpected twist during their election in Utako, Abuja, members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) faced a sudden requirement to present Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Identity Cards for accreditation. This mandate, which was not communicated beforehand, led to confusion and dissatisfaction among the members.

Unexpected Shift in Accreditation Requirements

Traditionally, members of NAWOJ have used media organization IDs for identification and accreditation. However, the sudden demand for NUJ ID cards left many members unprepared. Delegates argued that this abrupt change was unfair and had the potential to disenfranchise legitimate voters who did not possess the required NUJ ID cards.

Discontent Amongst Members

Josephine Bitrus, a member of the Correspondents' Chapel, voiced her discontent over the sudden change. She stated that the decision contradicted the agreement made during their recent Congress, which permitted office IDs for the same purpose. Stella Okoh-Esene, a former Chairperson of NAWOJ, also expressed disagreement with the decision, warning that it would exclude many eligible voters.

A Decision from the Top

The instruction to demand NUJ ID cards reportedly came from the National President, Hajia Aisha Bura. Dorcas Jonah, Chairman of the Credentials Committee, suggested that Bura had ordered to put the election on hold unless the NUJ ID cards were used. This development marked a significant shift in the NAWOJ election process, sparking debate and frustration amongst its members.