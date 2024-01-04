Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor’s Aide of Political Manipulation

In a burgeoning chieftaincy crisis, Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo, the Traditional Ruler of Nawfia in Anambra State, has accused a Catholic Archbishop and Chinedu Nwoye, the Chief of Protocol to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, of political machinations to impose an illegitimate monarch on the community.

Unveiling the Chieftaincy Crisis

Nwankwo was one of eleven traditional rulers suspended by the former Governor Willie Obiano for visiting the former President Muhammadu Buhari with businessman Prince Arthur Eze. Their goal was to secure a five percent share from the federation account to the monarchs. In the aftermath of Nwankwo’s suspension, the state government recognized Chief Dan Obelle as the new Igwe, a move that Nwankwo contested in court.

Legal Battles and Public Disputes

The High Court, under Justice Otti, ruled in favor of maintaining the status quo prior to Nwankwo’s suspension. Despite subsequent court rulings setting aside Obelle’s certificate, Obelle proceeded with plans for a maiden Ofala festival on January 4th, 2024. In response, Nwankwo urged the public to disregard the event, deepening the rift within the community.

Allegations and Political Intrigues

Nwankwo has implicated a Catholic Archbishop and Nwoye in the ongoing crisis, accusing them of attempting to impose Obelle as monarch for their political advantage. According to Nwankwo, Nwoye has been promised the governorship candidacy for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2025 election. The traditional ruler also made ominous references to his father’s assassination and warned of the presence of political cabals in Nawfia. He advised Governor Soludo to address the situation swiftly to prevent further escalation.