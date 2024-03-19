Nawaz Sharif's Sons Acquitted in Corruption Cases: Hasan, Hussain Win Legal Battle

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, an accountability court in Islamabad granted relief to Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, sons of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in high-profile corruption cases concerning Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Flagship company, and Avenfield apartments. The court's decision came after careful consideration of the petitions seeking acquittal, marking a significant turn in the legal battles that have entangled the Sharif family.

Arguments and Acquittals

During the proceedings, the brothers' counsel, Qazi Misbah, highlighted that Nawaz Sharif had been acquitted in the Flagship reference, and the National Accountability Court (NAB) had subsequently withdrawn its appeal against the verdict. Misbah argued that without new evidence, the prosecution of Hasan and Hussain, based solely on allegations of abetting, was unjust. The court, after hearing the arguments and reviewing the Supreme Court’s stance, sided with the defense, acknowledging the absence of new evidence against the brothers.

Bail and Legal Relief

Leading up to the verdict, on March 14, the court had already approved bail for both brothers against a bond of Rs50,000 each in the three references. This decision underscored the court's inclination towards granting relief to Hasan and Hussain by cancelling their perpetual arrest warrants and removing their fugitive status. The culmination of these legal proceedings on March 19 solidified the brothers' position, freeing them from the shackles of these long-standing legal battles.

Implications of the Verdict

The acquittal of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz not only signifies a personal victory for the Sharif family but also raises questions about the efficacy and motivations behind high-profile corruption cases in Pakistan. With the main accused, Nawaz Sharif, and now his sons being acquitted due to lack of evidence, the spotlight turns to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) role and its future actions in political cases. This verdict may also influence public perception and political dynamics, considering the Sharif family's significant influence in Pakistani politics.

The unfolding of these events marks a watershed moment for both the Sharif family and Pakistan's legal system, emphasizing the importance of evidence over allegations in the pursuit of justice. As the country reflects on the implications of this verdict, the outcome may herald a new era in the accountability and political landscape of Pakistan.